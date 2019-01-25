Demolition work begins on Nirav Modi's Raigad beach bungalow

Demolition work began on Friday at absconding diamantaire Modi's sprawling beach here, official sources said.

A demolition squad led by SDO Alibaug, Sharada Powar, started work at around 4 p.m. and it may continue for up to a week at the palatial stone-and-marble standing on a huge verdant green plot opposite the famed

According to official records, the 33,000 sq.ft luxurious bungalow, constructed partly as a ground-plus-one structure, is situated on a 70,000 sq.ft area, with a driveway, and a huge security gate.

The bungalow, which was built around 2009-2010, was infamous for lavish parties that Modi, the prime accused in the Rs 13,500 crore fraud case, threw for friends and family.

The demolition was taken up in accordance with a order on a PIL filed by NGO Shamburaje Yuva Kranti, demanding action against various illegal bungalows, hotels and resorts violating the high tide and low tide zones in tiny villages dotting the beaches of Raigad.

The NGO's said that so far 10 bungalows have been demolished in the past few weeks and now Modi's is being razed.

"The claimed value of the property is Rs 13 crore, but given the current market rates, this bungalow is worth over Rs 100 crore," Dhavale told IANS.

