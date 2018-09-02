'Developing border infrastructure can foster India-Bangladesh economic prosperity'

The economic prosperity of and could be improved by developing and removing basic trade barriers, top politicians and experts said at a seminar here on Sunday.

Biplab Kumar Deb, who inaugurated the seminar, said the under-construction bridge over in southern would make easier the of goods between the northeastern states and the rest of the via the port in

The near Kolkata is 1,220 km from while the Chittagong international port is less than 70 km from Sabroom in Tripura, he said.

The promised that the bridge would be operational by December next year and accessing would become much easier.

The organised the seminar on "Strengthening Indo- relationship" and many experts and politicians from both the countries took part in the event.

"For the development of and other northeastern states, many construction materials can be imported from Bangladesh or can be transported via that country. The will also earn huge revenue from these businesses," the said.

Former of Bangladesh (its central bank) Atiur Rahman said the two countries in recent years had resolved decades old issues including exchange of 162 enclaves (Chhitmahals) and maritime boundaries.

"The friendly ties of the two neighbours and each other's economic prosperity could be further improved by developing and removing remaining barriers.

"However, and Bangladesh are still facing three major challenges - political, infrastructural and regulatory. Bureaucracy is the main obstacle in making investment and speedy growth of trades," he said.

(FBCCI) President, urged the media for objective reporting on the issues relating to and Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina's said she was keen to develop deeper ties with India and its northeast that sheltered over one crore people who fled Bangladesh during the 1971 liberation war.

"Bangladesh's increasing bilateral ties with India will continue to boost the economy of both the countries. The two neighbours are working in various sectors for mutual benefits. However, the visa norms should be further simplified."

The and stressed on the need for more such interactions and sharing of views to eliminate the misconception over some issues.

--IANS

sc/sar/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)