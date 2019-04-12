DGCA, Aviation Secretary to meet PMO over Jet: Sources

-
The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Civil Aviation Secretary are likely meet officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) ahead in the day to update the PMO about the situation in Jet Airways, informed sources said.
The move comes after Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu earlier in the day tweeted that he has directed the Secretary for Civil Aviation to review the issues concerning Jet Airways and take required steps to minimise passenger inconvenience.
The airline on Friday also announced the suspension of its international flights till the weekend.
The airline's decision to halt West-bound flights came after it was left with only 14 aircraft from around 120 last year, triggering speculations over its survival as a lengthy stake sale process continued.
The deadline for submission of Expression of Interest (EoI) for Jet Airways ends on Friday.
