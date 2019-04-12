DGCA, Aviation Secretary to meet PMO over Jet: Sources

The of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Civil Aviation are likely meet officials of the (PMO) ahead in the day to update the PMO about the situation in Jet Airways, informed sources said.

The move comes after earlier in the day tweeted that he has directed the for Civil Aviation to review the issues concerning and take required steps to minimise passenger inconvenience.

The on Friday also announced the suspension of its international flights till the weekend.

The airline's decision to halt West-bound flights came after it was left with only 14 aircraft from around 120 last year, triggering speculations over its survival as a lengthy stake sale process continued.

The deadline for submission of Expression of Interest (EoI) for ends on Friday.

--IANS

rrb/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)