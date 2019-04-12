Reliance Jio launches news app for web, mobile users

Reliance has launched its own news platform JioNews in the form of a web-based service as well as a mobile application for both, as well as users.

The platform has been launched as a combined offering of JioXpressNews, JioMags and JioNewsPaper along with the Live TV feature with the aim to bring along the best news content as fast as possible from Live channels, magazines, blogs and news websites from around the world, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Users can completely personalise their home page by choosing their interest areas. With an integrated (AI) and (ML) technology, JioNews scans thousands of news sources and brings the most relevant content," the company said.

All users would have premium access to all the features of the JioNews app.

Non- users who wish to access the service would be required to log into the service, the company added.

The app is available on both Google Play Store, as well as Apple App Store, for download.

