Dharmendra recalls 'Sholay' dialogues - at rally

on Sunday repeated his famous dialogues from the Hindi blockbuster "Sholay" as he campaigned here for his wife in the Lok Sabha elections.

The still charismatic appealed to voters to ensure the candidate's victory.

Mathura goes to the polls on April 18.

Addressing BJP supporters, praised the

On persistent demands, he repeated his famous dialogues from "Sholay". He called himself a and appealed to local farmers to strengthen the BJP.

was with him during meetings and at many interactions in Goverdhan area.

Dharmendra promised to return to the region after Hema Malini's victory and have at a farmer's home.

Earlier, tweeted: "Today is also a special day for me! Dharamji is here in Mathura to campaign for a whole day on my behalf."

The actress' campaign has been inspiring jokes and memes galore on

Her farm woman avatar, wherein she joined farmers and tried her hand at cutting the wheat crop in this region in Uttar Pradesh, invited not just scorn from the opposition but also the tag of 'drama girl' over the 'dream girl' she has been known as.

--IANS

bk-rb/mr/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)