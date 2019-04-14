Bloom, Perry want a 'small, intimate' wedding

Perry, who had an extravagant ceremony in in 2010 with now ex-husband Russell Brand, is working towards having a "smaller and intimate" with current beau and

They are excited about planning their nuptials.

"They are the happiest couple. Just so excited about being engaged and planning a wedding," a source told of Bloom, 42, and Perry, 34.

"They are secretive about details, but seem to want something smaller and intimate," the source said, adding: "They look forward to starting a family together as well."

For now, the pair have been enjoying Coachella festival, where they went around holding hands.

The pop star wore a black crop top with a pair of flame-print pants and a black jacket, while the was dressed in a bright yellow hoodie with a pair of matching shorts.

Bloom and Perry became engaged on of this year, announcing the happy news on

Bloom was earlier married to model Miranda Kerr, 35, whom he wed in an intimate ceremony in July 2010 just one month after their engagement was confirmed.

Bloom and Kerr share 8-year-old son

--IANS

rb/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)