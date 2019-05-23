Dimple Kapadia lands role in Christopher Nolan's film

Veteran Indian Dimple has been cast in Christopher Nolan's action epic "Tenet", which will also feature and Michael Caine, and will be shot across seven countries, including

The makers made the announcement about the espionage thriller on Wednesday, reported Variety.com.

But Dimple, 61, is yet to comment on it.

Dimple, who made her screen debut with 1973's Bollywood "Bobby", is a National Award winner. She has proved her mettle in with an eclectic mix of parallel and commercial films like "Rudaali", "Krantiveer", "Dil Chahta Hai" and "Finding Fanny" among others.

Mumbai-based Purvi Lavingia Vats, who was instrumental in getting a role in "Fast and Furious 7", says she pitched Dimple for the role to Nolan's casting team in

"Dimple is a great and a wonderful person. She is the only Indian to be a part of this project as of now. They will be shooting the in different countries, and is one of them," Vats told IANS.

"It took me a few months of convincing. But Dimple was up for it. It is something different for her, and it was an interesting process to make it all a reality," added Vats, who is focussed about getting more international exposure for Indian talent.

"Tenet" was so far being described as a "massive, innovative, action blockbuster", but plot specifics are under wraps, reported IndieWire.

Pattinson, and are previously announced cast members.

Apart from Dimple, the new joinees in the film, to be distributed by Pictures in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2020, include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, and Caine.

Pattinson had teased the scale of the in an earlier interview to

He had said: "I've been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there's just something about Chris Nolan's stuff.

"He seems like the only now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it's unreal."

Nolan's last film was "Dunkirk".

--IANS

rb/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)