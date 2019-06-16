Dip in mercury brings relief to Delhi residents

Bringing relief from the prolonged spell of intense heat, the temperature in the national capital dipped substantially on Sunday, thanks to Vayu that caused rains to neighbouring states. Monday is also expected to see similar

Although received just 0.6 mm rainfall on Sunday, moisture-laden winds due to Vayu and a western disturbance over led to up to 40 mm of precipitation in Haryana, and

Although Sunday morning was cloudy and breezy, the mercury rose to the maximum of 37.8 degrees Celsius by the afternoon, according to (IMD).

However, the maximum temperature, that was three notches below the season's average, meant the day was not as hot as it has been for past over two weeks.

The India Meteorological Department's forecast said Monday would be partly cloudy with maximum temperature would not go beyond 36 degree Celsius.

"There are chances of thunderstorm accompanied with light rains in the evening. The wind is expected to be gusty with speed of 30-40 kmph," said an IMD

There are predictions of light rains till Thursday, which may help keep temperatures low.

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach in the first week of July.

