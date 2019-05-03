Rain in Delhi provides respite from heat

People in the national capital region reeling under heat wave-conditions for the past few days heaved a sigh of relief on Friday evening after moderate rains owing to movement of cyclonic Fani.

High-speed winds commenced over and surrounding areas in the evening followed by light rain that brought the temperature down, making the pleasant.

Due to the flow of humid winds from the Bay of Bengal, humidity levels have risen over the northern plains including Delhi-NCR, said private forecaster Skymet.

Till 8.30 p.m., rainfall in was 4.2 mm.

On Friday, maximum temperature was recorded at 39.5 degrees Celsius while minimum settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius. Maximum relative humidity was recorded ar 64 per cent.

According to IMD, maximum temperature on Saturday may touch 40 degrees Celsius and minimum is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius.

"The day will be partly cloudy. Chances of rains are rare," an said.

