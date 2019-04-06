Disciplined Hyderabad restrict Mumbai to 136/7

A disciplined effort by helped restrict Indians to a modest 136/7 in their (IPL) clash at the here on Saturday.

kept on losing wickets at regular intervals as the bowlers not only kept on jolting the visitors, but also maintained a decent economy.

It was Kieron Pollard (46* off 26, 4x2, 6x4) who once again showed some resistance down the order to propel his team past the 100-run mark.

Put into bat, started slowly before drew the first blood by dismissing visiting for 11. soon delivered another blow by trapping Suryakumar Yadav plumb in front of the wicket.

With Mumbai reeling at 28/2, (19 off 18) and (17 off 21) tried to stabilise the innings. However, the two couldn't taste much success as de Kock was sent back by Siddarth Kaul in the ninth over with the scoreboard reading 43/3.

Ishan and then added 20 runs in the next 2.2 overs before Kaul cut short Krunal's stay. The Mumbai all-rounder top-edged a short delivery that landed safely in the hands of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Mumbai suffered another blow soon when Ishan was caught short of the crease while trying to steal a quick single.

The hosts kept on picking wickets in quick succession as Hardik Pandya (14) and (10) too departed soon with just 97 runs on board. However, Pollard's heroics in the last few overs helped the three-time champions reach a modest total.

For Hyderabad, Kaul scalped two wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, and picked up one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 136/7 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 46 not out, 19; 2/34) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

--IANS

kk/arm

