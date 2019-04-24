Disclose exposure to IL&FS, RBI tells banks

The of India (RBI) on Wednesday directed banks and financial institutions to disclose their outstanding to IL&FS and its group companies including provisioning required as per income recognition and asset classification (IRAC) and actual provisioning made against NPAs.

The circular comes after National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) order dated February 25 said "no financial institution will declare the accounts of 'Infrastructure Leasing & Limited' or its entities as 'NPA' without prior permission of this Appellate Tribunal". The RBI, however, has since then contested the view and said that banks should classify the accounts of IL&FS and its companies as NPAs.

The central also asked the banks to declare the "position of provisions which are required to be made as per IRAC norms" and the "position of provisions actually held".

Earlier this month, during a hearing in the NCLAT, RBI's said that true reflection in the books of the banks is important for because it has early warning signals.

It is the obligations of the banks to mark any loan as NPA after a default of 90 days, and they cannot be relieved from doing that, said the RBI, adding that it is a process which every has to follow.

--IANS

rrb/sn/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)