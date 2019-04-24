10 Pakistan-based militants who misused cross-LoC trade identified

The cross-LoC trade, which suspended last week, was being used by at least 10 Pakistan-based militants to send weapons, fake currency and narcotics into with the intent of fuelling terrorism in the state, investigations by the security agencies have found.

The 10 militants are originally from valley and had crossed over to Pakistan-controlled to join militancy in 1990s, officials said here on Wednesday.

"Enquiries conducted and record checks have established that these individuals have opened trading firms in and are active in LoC (Line of Control) trade.

"Money was being transferred to terrorist organisations and anti- elements by these traders," an said.

The cross-LoC trading mechanism was launched in October 2008 as a major confidence-building measure between and

For the purpose, two places at the LoC - Salamabad and Chakkan-da-Bagh - were identified for exchange of goods of common use between local populations across the LoC in on the basis of barter system and zero duty.

The trading facility was available for four days a week through the two trade facilitation centres.

On April 18, the ordered immediate suspension of the trade with effect from April 19, saying the mechanism was being misused and stricter regulatory regime would be put in place.

Giving details, officials on Wednesday identified the 10 militants who were indulging in the misuse as Basharat Ahmed Bhat, Shabbir Illahi, Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Noor Mohammad Ganai, Khurshid, Imtiyaz Ahmed Khan, Amir, Sayeed Ajaz Ahmed Shah, Mehrajuddin Bhat and

According to the officials, Basharat originally hails from Krimshora area of district in Kashmir and he had crossed over in the 1990s to join militancy. At present, he is staying in and running the 'Al Nazir Trading Company' and is active in the LoC trade.

originally hails from Sopore and is an active member of Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit, the officials said, adding he is involved in trading through 'M.N. Trading Company' and 'Sultan Traders'.

Showkat Bhat, originally from Budgam, is presently residing in and running a company in the name of 'Taha Enterprises', which is involved in the LoC trade.

is originally from area of and he also crossed over to Pakistan-controlled Kashmir in 1990s for arms training. Currently, he resides in and has been doing LoC trade through his company 'Al Noor' with the help of his brother who resides in

originally hails from At present, he lives in and is involved in LoC trade through a company called 'M/S Khursheed and Sons, Muzaffarabad'.

Imtiyaz Khan, also originally from district, currently lives in He is active in LoC trading through a company called 'MIK Traders M/S Imtiyaz Traders Muzaffarabad'.

is an original resident of Pattan in Kashmir and is presently staying in Rawalpindi.

alias Aizaz Rehmani originally hails from Khanyar area of and is presently staying in Inquiries have revealed that he was the of goods from Pakistan-controlled Kashmir to his Arshad Iqbal Shah alias Ashu via the cross-LoC trade since 2010 through a company called 'M/S MA Trader' located at Khwaja Bagh in district, the officials said.

In 2016, Arshad Iqbal Shah was arrested by NIA and is presently in jail in

Mehrajuddin Bhat is originally from Tral in Kashmir and at present, he lives in Rawalpindi and runs a company called 'Mehrajuddin Traders', which is involved in cross-LoC trade.

Nazir Bhat, originally from Pampore in Kashmir, is also involved in LoC trade through a company called 'New Kashmir Traders/New Kashmir Firm', the officials said.

