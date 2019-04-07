Disney to get $17mn subsidy to shoot in Australia

Australias federal government will provide a $17.1 million subsidy to to shoot a yet untitled Marvel movie, speculated to be the first with an Asian protagonist, at

took ownership of the studios last month as part of its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, reports variety.com.

also offers location incentive schemes, known as offsets, that are directly linked to the amount of production spending in the country. The film will also be able to claim the 16.5 per cent location offset.

"The Australian government's location incentive increases the existing location offset rate from 16.5 per cent to 30 per cent for eligible large budget international productions that are successful through the application process," according to Federal for Communications and the Arts and the New (NSW) state government's for the Arts

Harwin said the film will additionally be able to tap into the $7.1 million per year made in NSW fund which is intended "to support the attraction to NSW of significant international screen projects". The amount going from the NSW fund to the new film was not specified.

Neither nor the Australian authorities have confirmed the title of the film they are proposing to subsidize, describing it only as "a major new movie" and "a big-budget superhero film".

But Australian Media have speculated that it is "Shang Chi", recently pitched as Marvel's first superhero movie with an Asian protagonist. Last month, Marvel announced that Destin would be the film's and that is currently writing the script.

