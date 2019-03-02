Premier League-ISL bring football development week to Mumbai

The is bringing its first 'Football Development Week' in to and it will start from

is bringing the initiative to Indiain conjunction with Indian Super League, UK Department for International Trade (DIT) and Star Sports, a said Saturday.

As per the release, it is focused on the theme of youth development and will see representatives from the Premier League, Arsenal FC and FC leading workshops, club-to-club training, referee development and forums for ISL clubs, AIFF coaches and executives.

The event will see 40 youth players from Arsenal and play in friendly games against City FC and Reliance Foundation Young Champs academy teams.

who scored 149 goals in 351 appearances for clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers



is among those who will offer his expertise to Indian youth coaches and players, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)