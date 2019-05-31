Puma launches Sockthem campaign featuring Kohli and Divine

Leading the frenzy, brand launched its biggest campaign for the season -- Sockthem, featuring Indian and along with Divine, the country's biggest hip-hop star.

The campaign takes inspiration from the skipper's iconic moment at the Sydney Ground, where he made a statement by gesturing that he "lets his bat do the talking". Sockthem is a platform that aims to give Indian fans all the ammunition they need to support the Men in Blue, with a rap anthem and a symbolic gesture.

Much like cricket, music speaks to everyone and is embedded in the fabric of society. The rap anthem effortlessly blends music and sport -- two of the biggest cultural unifiers of the country. Honoring Virat's sportsmanship, perfectly captures the crossover between music, art and culture and how cricket transcends everything in The music video will also see other like Sushma Verma, Indian national woman cricketer, and Mary Kom, Indian express their support for the team.

Speaking on the development, said: "I always look to push my limits and challenge myself on and off the field. I am super excited to be part of this rap anthem, and I had a great time working with Puma and on the campaign."

The man behind the Sockthem track, added: "This was one of the most unique projects I have worked on and I am super excited to have played such an integral role in the campaign. has a special love for cricket, and I'm thankful to Puma for giving me an opportunity to compose and perform an anthem for Indian cricket fans worldwide."

