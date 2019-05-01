Divyenndu plays 'righteous person' in 'Badnam Gali'

-
Actor Divyenndu, known for his work in films "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", plays a "very righteous person" who supports Patralekhaa's character in the web movie "Badnam Gali".
"I'm playing a character named Randeep Singh Sodhi. People call him Rano. He is from Punjab who comes from a well-to-do family and he is really confused about his life. He is quite irritated with a few things. He is a very righteous person," Divyenndu said in a statement.
"There are a few things about him which I really liked. Because of difference in opinion with his family, he decides to go to Delhi and start something of his own," he added.
On the movie's story, the actor shared: "The story is about how my character comes to this 'badnaam gali' where he meets Patralekhaa's character who is playing a surrogate mother.
"It revolves around how people have different opinions about her and don't understand surrogacy. He supports her throughout."
