Divyenndu plays 'righteous person' in 'Badnam Gali'

Divyenndu, known for his work in "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", plays a "very righteous person" who supports Patralekhaa's character in the "Badnam Gali".

"I'm playing a character named Randeep Singh Sodhi. People call him Rano. He is from who comes from a well-to-do family and he is really confused about his life. He is quite irritated with a few things. He is a very righteous person," said in a statement.

"There are a few things about him which I really liked. Because of difference in opinion with his family, he decides to go to and start something of his own," he added.

On the movie's story, the shared: "The story is about how my character comes to this 'badnaam gali' where he meets Patralekhaa's character who is playing a surrogate mother.

"It revolves around how people have different opinions about her and don't understand surrogacy. He supports her throughout."

