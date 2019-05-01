Rahman to miss 'The Voice' finale

will not be a part of the grand of reality television show "The Voice".

"Unfortunately can't make it to the great grand of 'The Voice' on Star Plus due to my health," Rahman tweeted on Wednesday.

"Wishing the best to the top 4 contestants. Shine bright and make us proud. God bless," he added.

Rahman has been a 'Super Guru' on the show, in which the contestants have been coached by Adnan Sami, Kanika Kapoor, and

A source told IANS that veteran will be seen as the celebrity on the grand finale, to be aired later this week.

