Chhota Bheem to go the 'Aladdin', 'Jungle Book' way

has been one of the favourite Indian cartoon characters among children since the launch of a series on it in 2008. Now it's set to have its own musical soon and a live action film in the coming years, says who conceptualised the character.

"After our movie (' Kung Fu Dhamaka') releases on May 10, we will have the exact date of the live action musical. As of now, we are looking at doing the stage show in 6-7 Indian cities.

"The cast and costumes are more or less finalised. We are kind of ready to go," Chilaka, of and director of " Kung Fu Dhamaka", told IANS in a telephonic interview.

A live action film on Chhota Bheem and his friends who explore and protect the village of is also being planned.

"In two-three years, we would like to do a live action film with the character (Chhota Bheem) and have a worldwide release. Right now, animated movies are getting made into live action movies, like 'Aladdin' is coming up. 'Cinderella' and 'The Jungle Book' have been made. We are glad that we have so many stories that we can make into live action movies," he said.

"We have done some experiments in '...Kung Fu Dhamaka'. In the end of the movie, there is a song -- the title track -- sung by Its video will have animated characters dancing with Daler," he said.

For now, Chilaka is looking forward to the release of "...Kung Fu Dhamaka", which is set in In the film, Bheem and his friends set out on an adventure in the Land of the Dragon to participate in the biggest Kung Fu competition in the world.

"We are looking at releasing it in 450-500 screens in It will be released in English and Hindi," said Chilaka.

"We are also planning to release it in the takes a little time. Once the film releases in India, we will be screening it for them and will decide the appropriate time for release," he said.

The fil will hit the Indian screens along with "Student Of The Year 2" and "Pokemon: Pikachu".

Chhota Bheem also has merchandise and shows apart from movies.

" is always a tricky market. But we know our film is really good and we have done a fantastic job. I am confident (of the film's success)," he said.

On the film, he said: "He has roots in Even the storytelling is about and it automatically connects with the Indian audience. We show moral values and simple things, like touching feet of elders and celebrating Indian festivals."

