Djokovic leads rankings, but Nadal closer to ATP finals spot

Spanish star record-extending 12th has put him on top of the Race to London, an annual ranking that helps the top eight players qualify for the Association of Professionals (ATP) finals.

After taking part in nine tournaments this year, Nadal has collected 5,505 points in the ATP Race to London, 780 points more than Djokovic who was eliminated by Austria's after a five-set semi-final match in Paris, reports news.

Nadal's 12th strengthens his position in his bid to end the year as No. 1 for the fifth time, after 2008, 2010, 2013, and 2017.

After his three-hour-and-one-minute battle in 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, the 33-year-old Nadal broke a tie with Australia's Margaret Court, who won times between 1960 and 1973.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also closed the gap with Federer -- the most successful male in Grand Slam history with 20 titles -- as the second-most decorated in the majors.

Meanwhile, Djokovic continued to lead the men's ATP world singles rankings, with Nadal in second place.

Federer, who was knocked out by Nadal in the semi-finals, remained in the third spot, ahead of Thiem and Germany's

of climbed two positions to the ninth, while Italy's rose to 10th.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 12,715 points

2. (Spain) 7,945

3. (Switzerland) 6,670

4. (Austria) 4,685

5. (Germany) 4,360

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 4,215

7. (Japan) 4,040

8. (South Africa) 3,565

9. (Russia) 2,980

10. (Italy) 2,785.

