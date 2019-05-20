Djokovic remains world No. 1 despite loss in Rome

Novak Djokovic kept his lead in the latest ATP men's tennis rankings even after he lost to Rafael Nadal of Spain in the final of the Italian Open.
The Serb has 12,355 points ranking first, followed by Spain's Rafael Nadal (7,945) and Roger Federer of Switzerland (5,950).
After the Italian Open, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas rose to the sixth position while American John Isner went up to the tenth.
Following are the latest ATP rankings (previous ranking in parenthesis):
(1) Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 12,355 points
2.(2) Rafael Nadal, Spain, 7,945
3. (3) Roger Federer, Switzerland, 5,950
4. (4) Dominic Thiem, Austria, 4,845
5. (5) Alexander Zverev, Germany, 4,155
6. (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 4,080
7. (6) Kei Nishikori, Japan, 3,860
8. (8) Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 3,745
9. (9) Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 3,235
10. (11) John Isner, United States, 2,040
--IANS
kk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
