Djokovic remains world No. 1 despite loss in Rome

kept his lead in the latest ATP men's rankings even after he lost to of in the final of the Italian Open.

The Serb has 12,355 points ranking first, followed by Spain's (7,945) and of (5,950).

After the Italian Open, Greece's rose to the sixth position while American went up to the tenth.

Following are the latest ATP rankings (previous ranking in parenthesis):

(1) Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 12,355 points

2.(2) Rafael Nadal, Spain, 7,945

3. (3) Roger Federer, Switzerland, 5,950

4. (4) Dominic Thiem, Austria, 4,845

5. (5) Alexander Zverev, Germany, 4,155

6. (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 4,080

7. (6) Kei Nishikori, Japan, 3,860

8. (8) Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 3,745

9. (9) Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 3,235

10. (11) John Isner, United States, 2,040

