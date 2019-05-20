Kroos extends contract with Real Madrid till 2023

has signed a contract extension that is set to tie him to the club for four seasons, the side said on Monday.

The 29-year-old German international had three years left on his deal but will now stay a further season until 2023 at the club which is presided over by Florentino Perez, reports news.

" and have come to an agreement on a contract extension which will see the linked to the club until 30 June, 2023," the club said in a statement.

The former Bayern Munich joined Madrid in 2014, made 233 appearances and won 12 trophies during his five-year spell, including three titles, three Super Cups and a crown.

He played in 28 games and eight in this season.

This is the first move that Madrid has made so far this summer as undertakes to rebuild his squad after a disappointing season in which it was eliminated from and the del Rey, while it only managed to finish third in La Liga's end-of-season standings.

Madrid ended its La Liga season on Sunday with a 2-0 loss to Real Betis to be 19 points away from leader Barcelona.

Kroos had his first appearance with the Spanish club in the 2014 Super Cup 2-0 win over Sevilla, a month after he lifted the 2014 Brazil with

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)