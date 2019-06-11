DM in disguise inspects Kedarnath Yatra routes

District Magistrate on Monday performed a 'different' role as he roamed around Uttarakhand's highway incognito to inspect the arrangements.

Wearing a cowboy hat and holding a bag in a typical tourist style, Ghildiyal went around Sonprayag, Guarikund and other areas to see whether the arrangements made for the were functioning well.

Ghildiyal's donned his new role as tens of thousands of people continued to flock to the hills to escape from the rising temperatures in the plains. Most of the facilities have been crippled in view of the heavy rush of tourists in the state.

Wearing a blue kurta and a white pyjama and holding a bag, Ghildiyal also recommended the suspension of two engineers of the Jal Sansthan after finding drinking water tanks empty.

Photos carried by the showed Ghildiyal who has defended his inspection saying it was the need of the hour. He said most of the arrangements were in place at most places.

Ghildiyal's incognito role came as highlighted the plight of the pilgrims as most of them are caught in hours-long traffic snarls and are not finding accommodation in the Chardham and other tourist areas such as Nainital and Mussoorie.

(DIG) of Police Kewal Khurana inspected the traffic arrangements at on Monday and found that most of the police officials were absent from duty.

Khurana immediately pulled up the of Police (Traffic) Dehradun Prakash Arya and asked him to take action against all police officials who were not on duty.

However, of Police Manjunath T C said all the police arrangements on the were well in place. "In our district there is no such problem," he said.

has strongly criticised the for not doing enough to tackle the heavy rush of pilgrims at Chardham.

"The government is sleeping in AC rooms," said Dhasmana.

--IANS

str/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)