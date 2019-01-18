JUST IN
DMK leader files PIL against reservation on economic criteria

IANS  |  Chennai 

DMK leader and Member of Parliament R.S. Bharathi on Friday filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court challenging reservation on the basis of economic criteria.

Parliament has passed a Constitutional amendment providing for 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections in the general category.

Bharathi has contended that this reservation is unconstitutional and violates the basic structure of the Constitution.

According to him, the concept of reservation is not with reference to economic status but with reference to the community to which a person belongs so that the community could be integrated into the mainstream of education and employment.

