Doctors at Delhi's AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital call off strike

The (RDA) of the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in on Saturday called off its day-long strike announced in support of the protesting medicos in West Bengal

Announcing the decision, the RDA gave Chief Minister a 48-hour ultimatum to meet the demands of protesting doctors in her state.

" issues an ultimatum of 48 hours to government to meet the demands of striking doctors there, failing which we will be forced to resort to an indefinite strike at AIIMS, We hope that our colleagues across the nation will join us in this hour of need," read a statement from the RDA.

The doctors associated with the Association, however, said that they would continue to wear red-stained bandages and helmets as a sign of protest.

The ultimatum came a day after Banerjee gave the protesting doctors in her state four hours to withdraw their strike and return to work or vacate the hostels.

The doctors of the too withdrew their strike. However, other hospital associations, including the Federation of (FORDA)went on strike on Saturday as a mark of solidarity with the protesting doctors in

--IANS

pgs/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)