Attack on doctors should be non-bailable: Harsh Vardhan

Amid country-wide protests by doctors in solidarity with the striking doctors of West Bengal, on Friday urged the government to pass a law that makes any attack on doctors a non-bailable offence.

"Heinous repeated attacks on doctors across India esp WBengal have led to this situation.Govt must pass a Law to make any attack on Docs a non-bailable offence with min 12 yr jail. Draconian Clinical Establishment Act that treats Docs as criminals must be withdrawn," he tweeted.

The protest began across the country on Friday after a junior doctor at the state-run in Kolkata was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there late on Monday night.

Following the incident, doctors in most government hospitals across the state stopped working.

--IANS

bns/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)