Domestic brand Lava expands operations in Africa

Domestic manufacturer on Monday announced it has entered Ghana, and markets as part of its global expansion plan.

Lava has brought "Z" and "Iris" series and "Champion" series feature phones to these markets, the company said in a statement.

Lava started operations in with in 2017 and within a year became the fastest brand to gain more than 15 per cent market share in the sub-$100 segment.

In the second quarter of 2019, the company aims to expand its operations to six more African countries: Uganda, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, and South

"Along with setting up sales and service infrastructure in the African continent, Lava is also preparing to initiate its in and Ethiopia, aiming to capture 20 per cent market share by 2020," said Sunil Raina, President and Business Head,

"Lava has also received an invitation from to establish a manufacturing unit in the country," he added.

Lava is the first Indian company to have its first SMT (Surface Mount Technology) plant dedicated towards of PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) units.

