Dominant New Zealand outplay India in 1st T20I

An all-round effort guided to a thumping 80-run victory over in the first match of the three-match at the stadium here on Wednesday.

Chasing a mammoth 220-run target for victory, the Indian batsmen failed to show fight against a disciplined Kiwi bowling attack as the entire team was bowled out for 139 runs in 19.2 overs.

lost their first wicket in the third over itself when (1) was caught by off pacer when the scoreboard was reading 18 runs.

After a couple of overs, Shikhar Dhawan (29), who was connecting the ball well, was also sent packing by Ferguson. Dhawan played 18 balls and slammed two boundaries and three sixes.

After Dhawan's wicket, the bowlers dominated the Indian batsmen as apart from (27), who was promoted up the order, Rishabh Pant (4), (5), Hardik Pandya (5) flattered to deceive.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni tried to narrow the gap, slamming a few balls over the boundary rope with Krunal Pandya (20) but the Ranchi stumper was also dismissed towards the end. Dhoni played 31 balls and scored 39 runs, which included five boundaries and one six.

For New Zealand, scalped three wickets while Lockie Ferguson, and chipped in with two wickets each.

Earlier, opener Tim Seifert's quick-fire 84 got the hosts off to a flying start and saw them posting a huge 219/6.

At one point, the Kiwis were 134/2 in 12.4 overs and it seemed that they will get past the 250-run mark but lacked support from the middle order before (20 off 7) late fireworks helped the cause.

Put in to bat, New Zealand openers Seifert (84 runs in 43 balls) and (34 off 20) got off to a brilliant start, thrashing the Indian bowlers all around the park.

The duo slammed 86 runs in 8.1 overs before Munro, who smashed a couple of boundaries and as many sixes, was dismissed by spinner Krunal Pandya.

Incoming batsman then joined Seifert in the middle and continued the same scoring rate. The pair took New Zealand past the 100-run mark in no time.

But just when things seemed good in the middle, Seifert was sent back by pacer in the 13th over. While trying to up the ante, the opener was clean bowled by the pacer. In his 43-ball stay, Seifert slammed seven boundaries and six sixes.

Williamson continued the momentum with (8) but soon after Mitchell's wicket, Williamson also fell prey to leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The duo departed in back to back deliveries.

In the middle order, apart from experienced batsman (23) no other batsman rose to the occasion as the scoring rate slowed down.

However, (3), (7 not out) and Scott's unbeaten knock lifted the Kiwis to a massive total.

For India, all-rounder Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets conceding 51 runs.

Brief score: New Zealand 219/6 ( 84, 34; Hardik Pandya 2/51) beat 139 all out ( Dhoni 39, Shikhar Dhawan 29; 3/17) by 80 runs.

