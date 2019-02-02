New Zealand aim to end ODI series on a high (Preview)

On a high after comprehensively winning the penultimate fourth ODI, New Zealand, despite losing the series, will hope to end the five-match on a high when they take on in the final match at the Stadium here on Sunday.

With regular rested for the remainder of the tour, came in for a harsh reality test in seaming conditions during the fourth ODI in Hamilton, where left-arm quick returned 5/21 to bowl the tourists out for 92, their lowest total in

In the absence of injured former Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and with the in-form opening duo of and also falling cheaply, India's inexperienced middle order was clearly exposed by some disciplined

Going in to the final ODI, will be hoping for their openers to once again provide the platform before Kohli's replacement Shubhman Gill, who had a forgettable debut in Hamilton, comes in and showcases his talent with the willow.

The onus will be on the middle order - Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, and - to come back strong in Wellington, and make their minutes count ahead of the ICC in England and Wales, this summer.

India's department led by the pace duo of and have been impressive in the first three wins, while the wrist spin twins -- Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav -- have also troubled the home batsmen on most occasions in the series.

On the other hand, the hosts will hope for another commanding performance from the department led by Boult and Tim Southee, while expecting the likes of James Neesham, and to exert pressure on the Indians.

The responsibility of the batting will once again be shouldered by the veteran and Kane Williamson, with the explosive Martin Guptill, and stumper Tom Latham, playing the support role.

India currently lead the series 3-1.

Teams:

New Zealand: (Captain), Trent Boult, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, (WK), Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

India: (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill,

