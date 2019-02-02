Injured Martin Guptill in doubt for fifth ODI against India

A lower back could rule opening batsman out of the fifth ODI against at the Stadium in

The 32-year-old sustained the during fielding practice on the eve of the match.

" is in doubt for tomorrow's fifth ODI against after aggravating his lower back while fielding this afternoon," Black Caps, as the team is called, tweeted on Saturday.

has been recalled to the Kiwi squad in Guptill's absence. The middle-order batsman made 8, 31 and 7 in the first three ODIs and was dropped from the fourth game in Hamilton.

"He [Guptill] has been assessed by team physio and will be reassessed tomorrow morning. will rejoin the ODI squad tomorrow morning."

Having already won the five-match series 3-1, will meet for the fifth ODI on February 3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)