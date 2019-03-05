LS MP Sher Singh Ghubaya joins Congress

A day after resigning from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), sitting Lok Sabha MP Sher Singh Ghubaya on Tuesday joined Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
"I have left SAD party due to its wrong policies. After Sukhbir Singh Badal took over as party Chief of SAD, the system indulged in corruption. He also used to insult the party leaders," Ghubaya said.
"My son is a Davinder Singh Ghubaya is MLA from Fazilka, I was in contact with Congress party since then. Punjab Congress leader Asha Kumari suggested me to join Congress and I will get to fight Lok Sabha elections from Ferozpur," he added.
Attacking the Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, he said, "Harsimrat Kaur who had won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Bathinda was willing to fight from Ferozpur in 2019 polls. She has served Bathinda constituency for the past ten years. And I have been serving Ferozpur for last 20 years."
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar, AICC in-charge of Punjab Congress affairs Asha Kumari and Fazilka Congress MLA Davinder Singh Ghubaya were also present during the joining at the residence of the Congress President.
"We have come to meet Rahul Gandhi as Sher Singh Ghubaya has joined today. I think this will make the party strong in Punjab. Congress is capable of winning all 13 seats in the state," Jakhar said.
"Congress President @RahulGandhi welcomes Ferozepur MP Shri Sher Singh Ghubaya to the Congress party. We wish him all the best," the Congress tweeted.
On Monday, the two-time MP from Ferozpur constituency in Punjab had resigned from SAD owing to ideological differences.
