DoT may consult Home Ministry, PMO on Huawei in 5G trials

The Department of (DoT) will consult with the and the (PMO) before taking a final call on allowing to take part in the upcoming spectrum-based field trials, an source said here.

"It is a security issue not a telecom or one, will have to be in the loop and also the PMO whose views are very crucial on matters relating security of the system or country," the said.

"The call on such a decision will have to be with detailing and due consultation. We will also have to see worldwide how the issue has been handled by the governments wherever is operating. It's a larger call than just a equipment supply," he added.

The government has constituted a committee headed by the Principal Scientific Advisor, to decide on Huawei's participation in the trials.

According to the source, the panel's recommendations will be communicated to the and the PMO to take a holistic view on the issue.

The new has said in a recent briefing: "There are security issues it is not only a matter of technology, where their participation in is concerned."

"Participation of 5G is not conditional upon the trial being started. Whether a particular company is allowed to participate or not is a complex question including security issues," he had pointed," he said.

has been seeking clarity from the ministry on whether it would be allowed to participate in the field trials along with a

In October last year, the Shenzen-based Huawei said it had been invited by the DoT to participate in the discussions on 5G trials. Another Chinese major, ZTE, however, was not invited.

The three equipment vendors who have got the green signal from the panel are Samsung, and For the trials, is likely to with Samsung, with and Idea (VIL) with

Huawei has come under the cloud after allegations that that the company's electronic and help the to spy on US corporations and agencies.

The situation worsened last year with the Huawei and daughter of the company's founder, Meng Wanzhou's arrest in at the request of the on grounds that the company had violated trade sanctions against This has become a international incident.

has a National Intelligence Law, enacted in October 2017, which mandates that the government can ask any of their companies to provide any kind of data - either onshore or offshore, while the DoT is aware of this Chinese legislation.

The US has been asking its allies in and other countries to cease doing business with Huawei, particularly with regard to the international roll out of The firm Orange has ruled out using Huawei products in its core in France, and Germany's has announced that it is reviewing purchases of Huawei equipment.

Vodafone, however, has said that it will turn on its in the UK on July 3 with the help of Huawei equipment. In India, Idea has selected as its

(Anjana Das can be contacted at anjana.d@ians.in)

--IANS

ana/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)