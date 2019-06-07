Videocon loan case: ED summons Chanda Kochhar on June 10

The (ED) on Friday summoned former on June 10 in connection with the Rs 1,875 crore Videocon loan case, a said.

The senior ED told IANS that Kochhar has been summoned to appear before the agency's Jamnagar office in central on June 10 at 10.30 a.m.

The financial probe agency had questioned yje Kochhars in the national capital last month for five times.

The case is related to the alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a Rs 1,875-crore loan disbursed by to the between 2009 and 2011.

The ED alleges that while heading ICICI Bank, illegally routed crores of rupees to NuPower Renewables Ltd, a company run by her husband.

In March, the ED had searched the residence and office premises of Kochhars and also questioned them along with Videocon

Dhoot allegedly invested in through his firm as quid pro quo for the loans cleared by the

A large portion of the Rs 40,000 crore loan to the remained unpaid at the end of 2017, and the bank proceeded to declare Rs 2,810 crore of this loan as non-performing asset (NPA).

