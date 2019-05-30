Dr Harsh Vardhan: Two-time MP from crucial Chandni Chowk LS seat (Profile)

An ENT by profession, Dr has defeated a and an MP to get a second term from Delhi's Chowk parliamentary seat.

In the recently concluded general elections, Vardhan defeated candidate by a margin of 2,28,145 votes. While Vardhan received 52.94 votes, runner-up Agarwal polled 29.67 votes.

In 2014, he won the Chowk Lok Sabha seat defeating Congress' Kapil Sibal, who was then the of Law and Justice.

He has served as the incumbent minister for Science and Technology, Ministry of Environment, and

In 1992, he was elected as a member of the Assembly from He was appointed as the State of Law for He later became the of Education in 1996. Vardhan has been re-elected from the same constituency in the 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013 Assembly elections.

During the 2013 Assembly elections, Vardhan, due to his clean image, was propelled as BJP's ministerial candidate to take on (AAP) in The BJP won 32 seats, but the AAP and formed a coalition government.

--IANS

pgs/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)