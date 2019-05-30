Dr Harsh Vardhan: Two-time MP from crucial Chandni Chowk LS seat (Profile)

-
ALSO READ
Vote for Modi to make India developed: Harsh Vardhan
AAP's Mohalla Clinics no substitute for Ayushman Bharat: Harsh Vardhan
BJP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, says Dr Harsh Vardhan
Stone laid for Chandni Chowk redevelopment project
Will certainly contest Chandni Chowk LS seat irrespective of alliance with AAP: Sibal
-
An ENT by profession, Dr Harsh Vardhan has defeated a union minister and an MP to get a second term from Delhi's Chandni Chowk parliamentary seat.
In the recently concluded general elections, Vardhan defeated Congress candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal by a margin of 2,28,145 votes. While Vardhan received 52.94 votes, runner-up Agarwal polled 29.67 votes.
In 2014, he won the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat defeating Congress' Kapil Sibal, who was then the Union Minister of Law and Justice.
He has served as the incumbent minister for Science and Technology, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Earth Sciences.
In 1992, he was elected as a member of the Delhi Assembly from Krishna Nagar. He was appointed as the State Minister of Health and Minister of Law for Delhi. He later became the state Minister of Education in 1996. Vardhan has been re-elected from the same constituency in the 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013 Assembly elections.
During the 2013 Assembly elections, Vardhan, due to his clean image, was propelled as BJP's chief ministerial candidate to take on Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. The BJP won 32 seats, but the AAP and Congress formed a coalition government.
--IANS
pgs/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU