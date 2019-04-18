Dull voting in Maharashtra

Around seven per cent of the electorate had voted for the 10 constituencies till 9 a.m., officials said.

The highest turnout was in Parbhani (9.30 per cent) and the lowest (6.40 per cent) was in Amravati.

The voting percentage, described as 'dull' by political activists, was attributed mainly to scorching temperatures in many constituencies.

The anticipated long queues of voters were missing in many polling stations though local candidates and political activists appealed to the electorate to come out and vote in large numbers.

The constituencies where polling is on are: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur (SC) and Solapur (SC).

Today's polling was lower than the average 10 per cent notched in the first two hours of polling for seven constituencies which voted in the Phase I on April 11.

