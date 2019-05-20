Two Israeli series to get Indian remakes

-
Israeli comedy series "The Beauty and The Baker" and "The Stylist" are set to be remade in India after Keshet International struck a deal with OTT service Viu.
"The Beauty and the Baker" will be adapted locally in Telugu by Indian producer Annapurna Studios (no relation to Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures). The format will be based on the original Israeli series, which is currently in development for a third season in its home market by Keshet 12, reported deadline.com.
The show, which was created by Assi Azar and features Victor Rasuk and Nathalie Kelley in the title roles, follows the love story between a simple baker and an international superstar. After a chance encounter, it explores whether their relationship can survive her jet-setting lifestyle, her overbearing agent, their different socio-economic backgrounds and both their exes and the media.
"The Baker and the Beauty" centres around Daniel Garcia (Rasuk), who is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night he meets Noa Hamilton (Kelley), an international superstar and fashion mogul, and his life moves into the spotlight.
Israeli series "The Stylist", which tells the story of a small-town girl who gets her first break in fashion, is also being remade for Viu.
It is being remade by Bollywood filmmaker Goldie Behl and produced by Rose Audio Visuals in Hindi.
Salman Hussain, Vuclip's Chief Revenue Officer, said: "Our aim has always been to encourage and showcase original and premium content, and Keshet International shares our vision of creating great quality entertainment with local flavour for the audience. This partnership with KI gives us the liberty to bring two highest viewed, prime time shows in Israel to the Indian market."
Gary Pudney, Keshet International's General Manager of Asia, added: "We are excited to be partnering with Viu for the very first time and bringing these two engaging romcoms to Telugu and Hindi-speaking audiences in India."
