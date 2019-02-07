Oldman, Hammer to star in opioid thriller

Actors Gary Oldman, and Lilly are set to star in Nicholas Jarecki's opioid thriller titled "Dreamland".

Principal photography is underway in and German also features in the film, reports variety.com.

In "Dreamland," three stories about the world of opioids collide: a drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between and the US; an recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son's involvement with narcotics; and a university battles unexpected revelations about his research employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new "non-addictive" painkiller to market.

"Dreamland" is written and directed by Jarecki as his follow up to "Arbitrage," which earned a nomination for its star,

"The devastating impact of the opioid crisis reaches all corners of society. Gary, Armie, and are the perfect performers to bring the human face of this epidemic to audiences everywhere," said Jarecki.

Oldman won and for Best for his role in "Darkest Hour". was nominated for a for his role in "Call Me by Your Name".

Lilly was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in "Lost".

--IANS

dc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)