EC bars Sidhu from campaigning for 3 days

The on Monday barred and from campaigning for three days after it found him guilty of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) with his allegedly communal remarks.

It said he would be barred from holding any public meeting, procession, rally, road show, interviews or make any public utterances in media in connection with the ongoing elections for 72 hours starting 10 am on Tuesday.

The poll panel had on Saturday issued a notice to the for violating MCC during an election rally in Bihar's Katihar where he urged Muslims to not split their votes.

The Commission said it amounted to making use of religion while appealing voters to support candidate from Katihar,

In the notice, the EC had said that the of had forwarded it a video clip showing asking voters from the "minority community" to prevent any split of their votes.

He also asked them to do mass for the so as to throw out of power.

--IANS

vv/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)