Congress supporting anti-nationals, says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused Congress of extending support to "anti-nationals" in the country, saying it wants to turn India into a hub of "terrorism and Naxalism."
"Take a look at Congress manifesto, it would appear that their support lies with the anti-nationals. Congress leaders have lost faith in the tradition of respecting the nation. That's why they say if they come to power, they would amend the special powers given to the army (AFSPA) in Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East," Adityanath said at an election rally in Bengal's Murshidabad district.
"It means that Congress wants to turn India into the hub of terrorism and Naxalism. They want to play with the security of 130 crore people," he said.
Attacking the previous Congress governments at the Centre, the BJP leader said during its rule Pakistan army dared to behead Indian soldiers while China entered the Indian territory at will.
"The Congress government at the Centre fed 'biriyani' to terrorists, during their time Pakistan beheaded our soldiers and China entered the Indian territory," said Adityanath, who addressed four back-to-back rallies across Bengal on Monday.
"Do you see how strongly Modi government is acting? Doklam is a major example. When China tried to enter Dokalam, which is in Bhutan, an Indian protectorate, Indian soldiers did not allow China to enter and after a two-month stand-off, was forced to move back," he said.
He further claimed that within 72 hours of the Pulwama terror attack, all the terrorists in the area were killed and when India came to know about the terrorist base in Balakot, across the Line of Control (LoC), Indian Air Force entered there and destroyed the terrorist camps.
Tearing into Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Adityanath said: "When Gandhi goes to contest in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi Lok Sabha seat, he portrays one image, but when he goes to Kerala, he plays a different role there by latching onto the flag of Muslim League."
Referring to four-time Baharampur Lok Sabha MP and senior Bengal Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury, he said the leader is contesting for a fifth straight term, but has not developed the constituency.
He claimed that when Modi would form government at the Centre again after the polls, it would mark the end of terrorism, Naxalism and political hooliganism.
--IANS
mgr/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU