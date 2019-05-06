EC finds Smriti's charge of booth capturing false

The (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh, Venkateshwar Lu, has said that the allegations of leveled by in are false.

Talking to reporters here on Monday evening, the said the charges leveled by an elderly woman in a video clip that went viral on were found to be "baseless".

"Following the complaint, the sector officer, senior officials and even observers rushed to the booth and spoke to the polling agents of the political parties, other officials in the polling booth following which it was conclusively found that the charges in the video clip were fabricated. Due to prima facie allegations in the clip, the presiding was summarily removed while the probe was going on," he said.

The video clip had created a huge controversy with claiming that was being done at the behest of who is seeking re-election in

Smriti Irani, who is the BJP candidate in Amethi, had tagged the video in her tweet and alleged that polls were being rigged.

--IANS

amita/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)