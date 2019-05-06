'Saffron terror' documentary banned in Bhopal

The on Monday banned the exhibition of a documentary film titled "Bhagva Atankvad ka Bhramjal (The Delusion of Saffron Terror)", featuring blast accused and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Sadhvi

The order by the came on a complaint by the

organisation has announced that the documentary, made by Mumbai-based Rajeev Pandey, would be launched at a local hotel here on Monday.

The film purportedly shows Swami Aseemanand, the accused in the and Samjhauta Express blasts, and Thakur in police custody and how the previous Congress-led had sought to "implicate" them in terror cases.

The had on Monday afternoon approached the against the film, and the poll panel ordered a ban. Police from the station reached the hotel and stopped the screening.

--IANS

hindi-vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)