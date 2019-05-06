Ex-BSF jawan moves SC over rejection of nomination

Tej Bahadur Yadav, thedismissed (BSF) jawan, moved the on Monday challenging rejection of his nomination papers by the to contest polls from

Yadav alleged he was deliberately kept out of the contest to ensure an easy win for from

Yadav, in the petition, contended that the "completely failed to appreciate that he had produced the dismissal letter along with his nomination paper."

The dismissal letter indicated the reason for his dismissal from the BSF as alleged indiscipline and there was no evidence of indulging in corruption or any act of disloyalty to the state, the petitioner said.

Yadav has sought the apex court's direction to set aside the Returning Officer's May 1 order and that he be allowed to contest the election from

The candidature of Yadav, supported by the Samajwadi Party, was rejected by the on finding fault with nomination papers. Yadav's nomination was rejected as he could not bring on record that his dismissal was not on corruption charges or due to any integrity issues.

"It seems the decision was taken keeping in mind the sensitivity of the contest in Varanasi and to give walkover to the candidate (Modi) of the ruling party (BJP) by disqualifying the petitioner," the petitioner contended.

Yadav claimed he was a strong candidate against the and his popularity was "gaining momentum", and added that's why he was supported by the combine.

Stating that "the mala fide is apparent," Yadav alleged the had shown haste in deciding on his candidature. The could have at least allowed the to respond to his application, he said.

Yadav had posted videos on in January 2017 complaining about being served at his along the India- border in He was later dismissed from the force.

He had filed his nomination as independent but was later accepted by the as candidate from Varanasi.

