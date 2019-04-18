EC ignoring code violation by BJP: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has alleged that the Election Commission was turning a blind eye to "blatant violation of the model code of conduct" by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
In a statement, Mayawati said that Adityanath was visiting temples and eating food in the houses of Dalits during the period he was banned from campaigning.
"The Chief Minister's activities are being widely published in the media which amounts to campaigning. Why is the Election Commission so generous towards him?" she asked.
She accused the poll panel of wrongly favouring BJP leaders.
"It is impossible to have free and fair elections if the EC continues to turn a blind eye to the activities of BJP leaders," she said.
Mayawati alleged that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemed nervous and the real reason for this was the party's anti-Dalit and anti-Muslim deeds.
