Bring ordinance on Ram temple before LS poll dates: Togadia

Former VHP leader Friday said before the announcement of Lok Sabha election schedule, the government should bring an ordinance to facilitate construction of a temple in Ayodhya.

He declared that his political outfit Hindustan Nirman Dal (HND) would bring in an ordinance for building a grand temple in Ayodhya in a week if voted to power.

"The dates of national elections have not been announced yet. Modiji bring an ordinance and start construction of temple. Or, no Ram Temple, no vote to BJP," he told reporters here.

Slamming the Modi government, the leader said, "Three ordinances have been promulgated on triple talaq for Muslim women. Why not one for the mandir?"



"For the cause of Ram temple, a yatra was taken out from Somnath to Ayodhya," he said, referring to the BJP patriarch L K Advani's yatra of 1990.

"Kar sevaks were killed. In the name of Ram, the party won elections from panchayat level to Parliament. Why Modiji did not get a law enacted for the construction of in five years of his rule?" he asked.

"Hindus are demanding answer. I am seeking an answer," he added.

"Our party (HND) will fight Neither the nor the BJP can build the Ram temple. We (HND) will construct the Ram temple after fighting the national election," he said.

"If we get the mandate, in a week we will bring an ordinance and construct the Ram temple. We will build Ram temple in Ayodhya, give a Hindu government, employment to youth, respect to jawans and improve farmers' life," he added.

However, he parried a question on how many seats his political party will contest across

Togadia, however, said his party will definitely contest the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

