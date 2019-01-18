Mamata meets senior opposition leaders ahead of January 19 rally

on Friday called on a number of senior opposition leaders, including former and Nationalist Sharad Pawar, who arrived here to take part in Banerjee's mega anti-BJP rally on January 19.

Banerjee was seen exchanging pleasantries with Deve Gowda and former CM Gegong Apang in a plush central and updated the leaders about Saturday's rally.

She also enquired about veteran Deve Gowda's health.

When asked by the media about the discussions she had with the Pawar and Deve Gowda, Banerjee Banerjee did not share any details.

"I came here to meet Deve Gowda ji, ji and Apang. Many other leaders are coming to the city. Now I am going to meet Akhilesh (Yadav) and a few others who are staying in a different hotel," she said before rushing out.

A number of senior opposition leaders arrived in the city on Friday to take part in January 19 rally expected to further strengthen the opposition unity and send out a strong message to BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)