Government appoints Rakesh Asthana as BCAS chief

A day after the curtailed his tenure in the as Special Director, Rakesh Asthana, who had a bitter fight with ousted Alok Verma, was on Friday appointed as the new General of the (BCAS).

An official notification said the of the Cabinet had approved the appointment of as General, by temporarily upgrading the post of General, to that of DG level, on a personal basis, for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

As per a separate order, (CBI) was also posted as in (CRPF) against the existing vacancy of General from the date of joining the post and up to April 28, 2020 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The developments come a day after Asthana tenure as was curtailed with immediate effect.

The tenure of Sharma and Manish Kumar Sinha, who were considered close to ousted CBI Director Verma, was also curtailed along with another agency official

Sinha, who levelled serious allegations against in a petition before the Supreme Court, was moved to while Naiknavare, who hold of Police charge, has been sent to his parent cadre.

Sharma and Sinha were probing the FIR against Asthana for alleged wrongdoings.

The on October 23 had sent Asthana on forced leave divesting him of his powers along with Verma after their clash levelling mutual allegations of corruption against each other.

Verma, who approached the against the order, was ousted as CBI Director on January 10 by a three-member selection committee headed by and two of its members including of in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and of India-nominated Justice of the apex court.

