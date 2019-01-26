Navy detects another body in rat-hole coal mine

Indian Naval divers on Saturday detected another body inside a 370 feet deep flooded coal mine in Meghalaya's East Hills district where over a dozen miners remain trapped since December 13, an said.

"They (Navy) detected another body at 3.18 a.m. with the help of an underwater remotely operated vehicle (UROV)," a who wished not to be named told IANS.

"During their search (operation), the team also stumbled on tell-tale signs like spades, a wooden cart and then located the dead inside the mine," he said.

The rescue said the second body was detected from the same rat-hole coal mine where the UROV found the first body of a on January 16 -- 32 days after the miners got trapped inside the mine on December 13 as water gushed in.

"The divers are now making efforts to pull out the body. We are hopeful of taking it out as soon as possible," he said.

On Friday, the body of a coal retrieved from the flooded coal mine on Thursday was identified as of western Assam's district.

Police handed over the body to his family on Saturday.

Coal mine accidents are rampant in the mountainous state for their unscientific "rat hole mining" habits even after a imposed an interim ban in April 2014.

--IANS

rrk/mr/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)