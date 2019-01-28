ED attaches properties of Alchemist Group

The (ED) on Monday said that it has attached properties worth Rs 239 crore of the in connection with its ongoing probe into a case.

An ED said that it has provisionally attached assets situated at various places including Chandigarh, Panchkula, Derabassi, SAS Nagar (Punjab), Shimla and also accounts in

The ED's action comes in the wake of a case it registered against and others on the basis of a prosecution complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Board of (SEBI) on March 3, 2016.

Investigations have revealed that funds mobilised by the from various investors were never utilised for the purpose for which they were collected.

The funds were transferred to the of other group companies which were mainly paper companies from where they were systematically siphoned off by the accused and used to purchase properties at various locations in the country, the ED said.

