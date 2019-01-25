ED to confiscate Rs 89.56 crore of Semaless Outsourcing

The (ED) on Friday got an approval from a Prevention of Court Act (PMLA) court here to confiscate Rs 89.56 of city-based firm in connection with case.

M.S. Azmi, the court judge, gave the nod in view of application filed by the ED seeking approval to confiscate the of the firm which was earlier attached by the agency. The ED had attached the Rs 89.56 crore in current account of in March 2015.

The ED said this was the first case where it would be able to confiscate the liquid cash of such magnitude to the

The agency had made its appeal to confiscate the of as its partner failed to appear before the special court in spite of non-bailable warrant issued against them.

In September 2011, the ED registered a case based on FIR lodged by police in the case against Speak Asia Online Pvt Ltd, and its directors, other related persons.

The ED investigation has revealed that Speak Asia Online in connivance with its foreign associate (HVPL), and its three representatives in -- Tulsiyat Tek Pvt Ltd, Mumbai; and Allied Services, Mumbai; and -- floated a web based through its website

"Money collected from gullible investors in the guise of subscription fee for was sent out to in the of HPVL," said the ED.

After investigation, the ED had filed the prosecution complaint against Seamless Outsourcing and seven others.

--IANS

rak/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)