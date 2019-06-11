Edureka partners with NIT Rourkela on Big Data course

platform on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with the (NIT Rourkela) in to prepare the future work force in Big Data engineering.

As part of the partnership, NIT will offer a post-graduate course in Big Data engineering and the institute will also share its expertise and research with the world through Edureka's live,

said it will provide scholarships up to Rs 1,50,000 to select learners of the course based on results of a scholarship test.

"At NIT Rourkela, it is our mission to advance and spread knowledge in the area of science and technology leading to creation of wealth and welfare of humanity," Animesh Biswas, Director, NIT Rourkela, said in a statement.

"If Data is the of the 21st century, Big Data is the aviation fuel. I am proud to say that with NIT and joining hands, we will be able to fulfil the never-ending demand for Big Data engineers in the industry," Biswas added.

The curriculum will nurture learners into Big Data Engineering experts through rigorous training, exposure to practical projects, placement assistance, an opportunity to network with industry veterans, Edureka said.

"Big Data Engineer" ranks among the top trending jobs on professional networking platform and the average salary of a Big is $90,885 per year, the platform said.

