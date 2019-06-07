Hyena spotted at IIT Indore

A hyena was spotted on the premises of the (IIT) near here, after which its management has asked the students to remain alert.

An IIT Friday said the forest department has been informed about the presence of the wild animal.

"A hyena was spotted for a while on Thursday on the premises of the institute at Simrol area, around 30 kms away from Indore," the said.

said the pugmarks of the hyena have been found on the premises, but it has not been sighted.

Sources said the hyena might have returned to the wild as forest area is located right behind the campus.

This is not the first incident in which a wild animal was spotted at the IIT campus. A leopard had entered the institute premises in January this year and captured in a cage set up for it at the facility.

